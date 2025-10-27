Arab Finance: The board of Rekaz Financial Holding approved the acquisition of 95.5% of the shares of Luxor Securities Brokerage Co, according to a bourse statement.

The transaction will be implemented after obtaining the approval of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) as well as adhering to all listing rules on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

At the end of June 2025, the EGX-listed firm reported net losses amounting to EGP 154,959.

