Egypt’s Prime Minister met with a group of tourism investors on Tuesday to discuss ways to increase the number of hotel rooms in the country. The meeting was held at the cabinet headquarters in New Alamein.

Madbouly said that the government is committed to supporting the tourism sector and that it is working to provide the necessary facilities to attract more tourists to Egypt. He also said that the government is open to new ideas and proposals from investors.

During the meeting, investors presented a number of ideas for increasing the number of hotel rooms, including: Converting government buildings that were vacated after moving to the new administrative capital into hotels, partnering with the government to build hotels on state-owned land, and investing in tourism in the Red Sea region.

The investors also highlighted the challenges facing the tourism sector, such as the need for more financing and the need to unify fees imposed by government agencies.

Madbouly said that the government is committed to addressing these challenges and that it is working to create a more favorable investment climate for the tourism sector.

He also said that the government is confident that Egypt can achieve its goal of attracting 30 million tourists by 2025.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Eissa, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed El Wasif, President of the Egyptian Federation of Tourist Chambers, and a number of other tourism officials.

