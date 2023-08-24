Marseilia Almasreia Alkhalegeya for Holding Investment (MAAL) logged a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 52.2 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, versus a net loss of EGP 16.526 million in H1 2022, as per the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 24th.

Revenues climbed 48.98% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 138.296 million in H1 2023 from EGP 92.830 million in the same period last year.

Marseilia is an Egypt-based company engaged in real estate property investment, development, and management.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).