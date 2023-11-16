Macro Group Pharmaceutical (Macro Capital) (MCRO) posted a 24.22% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2023, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 15th.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest rose to EGP 98.090 million in the nine-month period ended September 30th from EGP 129.449 million in the same period a year earlier.

Net sales jumped to EGP 589.530 million in the January-September period of 2023 from EGP 520.300 million in the year-ago period.

Furthermore, the standalone net profit after tax declined to EGP 100.348 million during the period from January 1st to September 30th from EGP 128.767 million in the same period last year.

Founded in 2002, Macro Group is a leading Egyptian cosmeceutical company based in Cairo.

