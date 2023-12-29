The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), represented by CEO Hossam Heiba, and the Egyptian Exporters Association (Expolink), represented by Chairperson and CEO Mohamed Kassem, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to support cooperation in the field of investment for export.

The Expolink said in a statement that the MoU stems from the association’s belief in the importance of investment to boost the volume of Egyptian exports. The association is working hard on this axis by encouraging direct investment and promoting it through its various activities.

The association added that the concept of investment for export is a new addition to its role in the field of export development over 26 years, as the association saw the need to develop exports through increasing production, which requires new investments in various fields.

The Expolink also said that the MoU aims to establish an institutional mechanism for cooperation between the two sides in the field of training new exporters, exchanging information, and promoting investment opportunities, in light of the efforts made by the two entities to find new investment opportunities. The two parties are playing their role in developing a joint strategy to develop Egyptian exports, the Expolink noted.

Under the MoU, communication between the GAFI and exporters wishing to invest in Egypt will be facilitated, as well as providing technical support to companies aiming to export their products abroad, to increase their ability to access the targeted markets, Expolink concluded.

