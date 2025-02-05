Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced the implementation of exceptional measures to ease the burden on taxpayers experiencing technical difficulties when submitting annual settlement returns for salary tax. These measures primarily target taxpayers in the eighth phase of the system for unifying standards and bases for calculating wages and salary tax.

Abdel Aal clarified that affected taxpayers will be permitted to submit their returns without incurring penalties until the end of February, provided that the due tax is paid. She emphasized that this initiative reflects the ETA’s commitment to fostering a partnership-based approach with taxpayers, promoting tax fairness, and encouraging voluntary compliance.

She further noted that the ETA continues to offer extensive technical and technological support to taxpayers through free workshops, training sessions, and a detailed guide on linking to the unified salary tax system, available on the Authority’s official website. Additionally, all inquiries are addressed through the integrated call center.

Abdel Aal urged taxpayers to take advantage of these facilities, fulfill their tax obligations, and submit their declarations on time. She reiterated that the Authority remains dedicated to enhancing its services and advancing digital transformation with the highest levels of efficiency and transparency.

