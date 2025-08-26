Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced on Monday the creation of a dedicated task force to spearhead the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into Egypt’s tax system as part of the authority’s wider digital transformation drive.

Abdel Aal emphasised that keeping pace with global technological shifts—chief among them artificial intelligence—has become an urgent necessity for boosting institutional performance, raising efficiency, and improving the quality of services provided to taxpayers.

The initiative follows the ETA’s participation in the IEEE Computer Society AI Caravan 2025, organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology between April and July this year. The programme, held in line with directives from Finance Minister Ahmed Kojak and in support of Egypt’s Vision 2030 digital transformation agenda, included lectures and workshops at leading universities such as the American University in Cairo, the German University in Cairo, Coventry University, Misr University for Informatics, Nile University, the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, El Sewedy University, and the National Academy for Information Technology.

According to Abdel Aal, ETA representatives presented pilot project proposals on how AI could be deployed to address operational challenges facing the authority, taxpayers, and its workforce. Several of these proposals have been approved for implementation in the upcoming phase, with strict adherence to international standards of data security and confidentiality.

She noted that this step marks the beginning of a series of technological initiatives aimed at reinforcing the authority’s institutional capacity, advancing the state’s efforts to modernise tax administration, and driving comprehensive digital transformation based on intelligent analytics and data-driven decision-making.

