Arab Finance: Energean Mediterranean's estimations indicate that there is an additional 3 trillion cubic feet of gas under its existing platforms in Egypt, CEO Mathios Rigas told Reuters.

Rigas added that the company would seek a partner for such a complex well, which would probably have to wait until stability returned to the region.

Meanwhile, the company also expects to produce up to 2 billion cubic meters annually from its Katlan field off the coast of Israel, which is projected to start production in 2027.

The CEO added that the annual production will be carried out on the planned Nitzana pipeline from Israel to Egypt, which is yet to be built.

