PHOTO
The Egyptian government has launched its National Livestock Development Strategy to improve local cattle and buffalo breeds, localize high-yield dairy and meat breeds adapted to Egyptian conditions, increase milk and meat production to achieve self-sufficiency, reduce import gaps, and support small breeders and farmers. The investment plan also targets adding one million head of livestock in 2025/2026, while expanding poultry and fish production to reach self-sufficiency in white meat and fish, and raising red-meat self-sufficiency to 60%.
In this Factsheet, we highlight the latest developments across Egypt’s livestock and related products in 2024.
- The number of livestock, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, and camels, rose to 8.1 million head in 2024, up from 7.6 million in 2023, reflecting a 6.7% increase.
- Sharkia is the most productive governorate in Egypt, with 1.3 million heads, accounting for 16% of the contry’s livestock in 2024. Behira governorate followed with 1.24 million heads or 15% of the country’s livestock.
- The number of slaughtered livestock reached 4.4 million head in 2024, up from 4.2 million in 2023, marking a 3.6% increase. Cattle accounted for 30.8% of total slaughtered animals, buffalo 15.2%, sheep and goats 51.8%, and camels 2.2%.
- Meat production from slaughtered animals rose to 754,000 tons in 2024, up from 650,000 tons in 2023, an increase of 16%. Of the total output, beef represented 57.3%, buffalo meat 29%, sheep and goat meat 10.5%, and camel meat 3.2%.
- Estimated raw milk production rose to 6.6 million tons in 2024, up from 5.7 million tons in 2023, representing an increase of 15.7%.
- At the public slaughterhouses, a total of 1,486,245 skinned hides were processed, including 719,921 from cows, 248,364 from buffaloes, 441,647 from sheep, 14,093 from goats, and 62,220 from camels.
- The total poultry population reached approximately 1.65 billion birds, with around 1.92 billion birds slaughtered, producing about 2.41 million tons of poultry meat.
- Annual egg production reached 16.6 billion eggs in 2024, up from 16.4 billion in 2023, representing a 1.4% increase.
- Egypt’s beekeeping sector comprised 718,527 beehives, yielding 3,698 tons of honey and 59 tons of beeswax.
© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).