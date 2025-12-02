The Egyptian government has launched its National Livestock Development Strategy to improve local cattle and buffalo breeds, localize high-yield dairy and meat breeds adapted to Egyptian conditions, increase milk and meat production to achieve self-sufficiency, reduce import gaps, and support small breeders and farmers. The investment plan also targets adding one million head of livestock in 2025/2026, while expanding poultry and fish production to reach self-sufficiency in white meat and fish, and raising red-meat self-sufficiency to 60%.

In this Factsheet, we highlight the latest developments across Egypt’s livestock and related products in 2024.

The number of livestock, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, and camels, rose to 8.1 million head in 2024, up from 7.6 million in 2023, reflecting a 6.7% increase.

Sharkia is the most productive governorate in Egypt, with 1.3 million heads, accounting for 16% of the contry’s livestock in 2024. Behira governorate followed with 1.24 million heads or 15% of the country’s livestock.

The number of slaughtered livestock reached 4.4 million head in 2024, up from 4.2 million in 2023, marking a 3.6% increase. Cattle accounted for 30.8% of total slaughtered animals, buffalo 15.2%, sheep and goats 51.8%, and camels 2.2%.

Meat production from slaughtered animals rose to 754,000 tons in 2024, up from 650,000 tons in 2023, an increase of 16%. Of the total output, beef represented 57.3%, buffalo meat 29%, sheep and goat meat 10.5%, and camel meat 3.2%.

Estimated raw milk production rose to 6.6 million tons in 2024, up from 5.7 million tons in 2023, representing an increase of 15.7%.

At the public slaughterhouses, a total of 1,486,245 skinned hides were processed, including 719,921 from cows, 248,364 from buffaloes, 441,647 from sheep, 14,093 from goats, and 62,220 from camels.

The total poultry population reached approximately 1.65 billion birds, with around 1.92 billion birds slaughtered, producing about 2.41 million tons of poultry meat.

Annual egg production reached 16.6 billion eggs in 2024, up from 16.4 billion in 2023, representing a 1.4% increase.

Egypt’s beekeeping sector comprised 718,527 beehives, yielding 3,698 tons of honey and 59 tons of beeswax.

