Egypt - Mohamed Maait, the Minister of Finance, called on taxpayers to pay all their due taxes no later than 30 June, in order to benefit from the facilities provided in the draft law; to override part of the delay fine and the additional taxes.

Maait stressed that these new tax facilities reflect the state’s keenness to respond effectively to the demands of taxpayers and the business community, and reduce their financial and tax burdens.

They can get these benefits by getting rid of tax arrears and increasing the solvency of the company or person.

This helps with ending cases of defaulting, especially in light of the exceptional circumstances in the global economy that affect all actors in the national economy.

The ministry’s efforts aim to mitigate the negative effects of the current global economic crisis, caused by COVID-19 and the Ukrainian crisis.

He added that these new tax facilities do not contradict what was stipulated in the third paragraph of Article 110 of the Income Tax Law promulgated by Law No. 91 of 2005, which grants the taxpayer another exemption by deducting 30% of the delay fee, without referral to the appeal committees.

