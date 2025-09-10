Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held a series of meetings with heads of the international energy companies to attract further foreign investment in Egypt, according to a statement.

On the sidelines of the Gastech Exhibition and Conference 2025 in Milan, the minister discussed cooperation with TotalEnergies and ADNOC Group to boost Egypt’s position as a regional energy hub.

Badawi met with Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, to leverage opportunities for collaboration in exploration and production projects, while expanding activities in natural gas and new energies.

He also met with Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of Upstream at ADNOC Group to review investment plans in Egypt's gas sector.

They focused on Arcius Energy, a new joint venture (JV) between ADNOC and bp, highlighting its goal of doubling production within five to seven years to become one of the top five gas producers in Egypt.

