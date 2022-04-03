Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry held on Saturday a phone call with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations on all tracks and a number of international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Furthermore, the two ministers praised the positive developments in the two countries’ relations in recent times, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ahmed Hafez.

Shoukry also expressed his gratitude for the French Minister of Finance and Economy’s visit to Egypt last week to follow up on the implementation of a number of existing cooperative projects and to sign a number of important agreements to launch new tracks of cooperation.

Additionally, the two ministers discussed the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its negative repercussions on the international economy.

Moreover, Shoukry explained the steps taken by Egypt to contain these effects, calling on France — within the framework of its presidency of the EU — to provide economic and political support to Egypt within the framework of the union as well as within the framework of international financial institutions in support of Egyptian efforts to deal with the crisis.

In related news, the Egyptian top diplomat also had a telephone conversation with German FM Annalena Baerbock, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations on the political and economic levels and several international issues of mutual concern.

