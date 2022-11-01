The trade exchange between Egypt and the United Kingdom surged by 35% to around $2.917 billion in 2021 from $2.163 billion in 2020, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir revealed, according to an official statement on October 31st.

Samir noted during a meeting with the UK Ambassador to Egypt, Gareth Bayley, that there are promising opportunities for British companies to boost investments in Egypt, especially in the fields of renewable energy, green economy, metallurgical industries, and health care.

For his part, Bayley said that his country is looking forward to promoting economic and investment partnerships with Egypt.

