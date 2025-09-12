Arab Finance: Egypt and Tunisia signed eight documents in several areas of joint cooperation during the Egyptian-Tunisian Joint Higher Committee in Cairo, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Tunisian Prime Minister Sarah Zaafrani witnessed the signing ceremony that aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The two parties penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the fields of health and medical sciences.

A second agreement was signed to develop two executive programs for cooperation in the fields of youth and sports during 2026-2027.

The third MoU was signed to bolster cooperation in the field of export development.

Egypt and Tunisia also inked an executive program to enhance social affairs.

Moreover, the two counties signed a cooperation agreement to foster small, medium and micro-enterprises (MSMEs).

The sixth MoU aimed at reinforcing consumer protection and market control between the two countries. This is in addition to an MoU between the Institute for Diplomatic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and the International Diplomatic Academy in Tunisia.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of the 18th session of the Egyptian-Tunisian Joint Higher Committee by Madbouly and Zaafrani.

