Arab Finance: The government plans to launch a second package of tax facilities by the end of this current fiscal year and publish a comprehensive tax policy document by end-2025, said Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk.

During his speech at the Canada-Egypt Business Council, Kouchouk noted that tax revenues grew by 35% in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, without recording an increase in tax burdens and rates.

The growth rate of tax revenues to the gross domestic product (GDP) also approached 1%, with no burdens, he added.

He indicated that around 500,000 taxpayers voluntarily submitted new or amended filings, with additional taxes nearing EGP 60 billion.

Moreover, 170,000 requested to close old tax files, with the government refunding EGP 7.5 billion to VAT payers.

Around 70,000 taxpayers also joined the simplified tax system, with the government targeting to approve various incentives for the first 100,000 taxpayers from small businesses joining the system.

Touching upon Egypt’s economic status, Kouchouk highlighted that the economic growth rate doubled from 2.4% to 4.2% during the first nine months of FY 2024/2025, hitting 4.8% between January and March 2025.

The minister added that the industrial growth exceeded 15% after two years of slowdown, and tourism grew by 17%.

The communications and information technology sector continues to achieve high growth rates, and non-oil exports increased by 33%, while average inflation fell to less than 15%.

In FY2024/2025, Egypt achieved the highest primary surplus of 3.5% of GDP, while spending on health, education, and vital sectors increased.

He explained that the private sector is moving at an encouraging pace, accounting for 65% of total investments and achieving an annual growth rate of 73%.