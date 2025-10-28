Arab Finance: The Ministry of Environment, represented by the BioEnergy for Sustainable Rural Development, has signed a cooperation agreement with Italy’s Eni to prepare a comprehensive feasibility study for establishing biogas production units that process animal and agricultural waste, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources stated on October 27th.

The move supports Egypt’s efforts toward clean energy transition and sustainable development.

Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi stressed the importance of applying biogas production technology across all governorates, highlighting the petroleum sector’s readiness to support sustainable development projects through its companies and international partners.

He said this aligns with the sector’s corporate social responsibility goals to enhance local development and resource efficiency.

Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment Manal Awad described the agreement as a milestone in the Bioenergy Foundation’s mission to expand partnerships with the private sector and international institutions.

She noted that biogas projects can help reduce emissions, convert agricultural and animal waste into clean energy, and boost rural economies. Awad also pointed to the potential for maximizing organic waste utilization from hotels and expanding biogas applications to more governorates under the National Agricultural Waste Strategy.

Port Said Governor Moheb Habashi Khalil said the project will contribute to safe waste disposal and energy generation, adding that the designated area includes a complex capable of managing environmental waste from around 200 barns.

The BioEnergy for Sustainable Rural Development, established in 2015 through a cabinet decision in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Solidarity.

As a non-profit entity, it works to promote bioenergy technologies in Egypt through technical support and pilot projects in collaboration with local and international partners.

