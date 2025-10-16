Arab Finance: Egypt has submitted a new state offering program to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of its ongoing economic reform efforts, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk told Al Arabiya Business.

Kouchouk said the program focuses on three to four major offerings during the current fiscal year (FY) in the financial, insurance, airports, renewables, and logistics fields.

He added that a major divestment deal will be announced soon, referring to anticipated transactions in the renewable energy, communication data centers, and mobile towers sectors.

Kouchouk noted that a new debt management strategy will be unveiled in December, focusing on extending the average debt maturity.

The minister confirmed that the government debt has been reduced by nearly 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) within two years, reaching 85% now, with a goal to bring it down to 75% within three years.

He also said Egypt is in talks with Kuwait, Qatar, and several European countries to convert part of its debt into investments, though discussions remain in early stages.

Additionally, Kouchouk mentioned that Egypt still has a chance to attract $2.5 billion in international bonds until next June.

He further confirmed that the fifth and sixth IMF program reviews will be integrated into the current economic reform framework.

According to the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook, the fund raised its forecast for Egypt’s real GDP growth in FY 2025/2026 to 4.5%, up from its July estimate of 4.1%.