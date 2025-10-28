Arab Finance: The Weitz Company, a subsidiary of Orascom Construction, is acting as general contractor for the highly anticipated Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride development in the US, according to an emailed press release.

Located in the ski resort community of Mountain Village, Colorado, the development is set to bring a new level of luxury hospitality and residential living to the San Juan Mountains.

Four Seasons Telluride spans a 4.5-acre parcel and occupies the last remaining snow-front site in the Town of Mountain Village.

Once complete, the 532,000-square-foot resort will include 52 luxury hotel rooms, 43 hotel residences, and 26 private residences.

The project, the first new luxury hotel and residential development in Telluride in more than 15 years, integrates modern mountain architecture with the highest standards of comfort.

Kevin McClain, CEO & President at The Weitz Company, commented: “This project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a world-class destination in one of the most iconic ski towns in the country.”

With more than 75 years of experience building in Colorado, the subsidiary has delivered some of the state’s most complex and iconic mountain hospitality and resort projects.

Extending beyond the USA, this project further reinforces Orascom Construction’s global portfolio in luxury hospitality, building on landmark developments delivered in the Mediterranean and MEA region.

In September, OCI Global and Orascom Construction discussed a potential merger that would create an infrastructure and investment platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi with international operations.

