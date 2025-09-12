Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has confirmed that the government has no plans to raise electricity prices this month, according to a statement.

Madbouly elaborated that the decision comes as part of a comprehensive approach that takes into account the impact of any potential increase on inflation rates and other economic factors.

He also affirmed the government's commitment to avoiding imposing any additional burdens on citizens at this time.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).