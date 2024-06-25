Egypt will need to import around $1.18 billion worth of mazut fuel oil and natural gas in order to mitigate persistent power cuts exacerbated by consecutive heat waves, the country's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a televised address on Tuesday.

These shipments will arrive in full around the third week of July by which point the government aims to stop cutting power during the remaining summer months, he added. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Tala Ramadan in Dubai and Nafisa Eltahir in Cairo; Editing by Michael Georgy)



