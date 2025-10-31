Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) hosted an official delegation from the US state of Nebraska to discuss expanding investment cooperation across healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and land reclamation, as per a statement.

The discussions covered potential cooperation between the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Egyptian government in advancing medical technologies and medical tourism.

CEO of GAFI Hossam Heiba noted that healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and land reclamation are among the priority sectors under the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade’s plan, as they create jobs, enhance living standards, attract foreign currency, and promote technology transfer.

Heiba added that Egypt’s growing appeal to investors stems from its wide network of trade and partnership agreements with the Middle East, Africa, and the European Union, which open access to a market of over 3 billion consumers.

