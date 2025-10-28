Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of a tripartite cooperation protocol on the provision of technical infrastructure for communications and information technology at the Smart Justice City in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital (NAC), as per a statement.

The protocol was signed by the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Justice, and the Armed Forces Signal Department.

Madbouly said the agreement supports the Smart Justice City project’s goal of establishing an integrated digital system that streamlines litigation procedures through advanced technology, thereby enhancing judicial efficiency and achieving prompt justice.

Minister of Planning Rania Al-Mashat emphasized that developing the country’s technological infrastructure remains a key driver of sustainable economic and institutional development.

She said the protocol strengthens ongoing efforts to advance the Smart Justice City as part of Egypt’s broader digital transformation agenda.

Minister of Justice Adnan Fangari noted that the agreement reinforces cooperation among the three entities to establish a unified national standard for judicial information and a unified mechanism for collaboration.

He explained that this will leverage the signals department’s expertise in developing technological systems, applications, and platforms for national projects, ensuring high-quality services aligned with the national emergency and public safety network and the government’s data and cloud computing center (P1).

For his part, Director of the Armed Forces Signal Department Mahmoud Mansour stated that under the protocol, the signals department will execute the infrastructure work for data processing and information management in line with the Ministry of Justice’s operational needs.

He added that the digital justice platform—incorporating artificial intelligence and big data analytics—will modernize litigation and case management, enhance access to legal services, and automate judicial operations.

The initiative will also include interactive courtroom equipment and the establishment of a smart justice operations center to improve governance and oversight, linking the system to the government’s cloud and data center (P1).

