Egypt is witnessing a large spread of dollarization in all sectors of the economy, based on the monetary indicators, Asharq Business reported on May 10th, citing a recent report issued by EFG Hermes.

The anticipated asset sales in Egypt will not provide sufficient liquidity to promote the transition to a flexible exchange rate regime, EFG Hermes said.

The financial group also referred to the possible need to secure additional sources of foreign exchange.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).