Egypt’s Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy announced on Monday the expansion of the “Takaful and Karama” cash transfer program to include an additional 73,000 families.

This expansion brings the total number of beneficiaries to approximately 21 million citizens, representing 5.2 million families.

The decision aligns with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s directives to prioritize social protection and ensure vulnerable segments of society have access to financial assistance. The program, with a budget allocation of EGP 41bn for the current fiscal year, is a key component of the government’s strategy to alleviate poverty and promote social inclusion.

The Ministry of Social Solidarity has established an operations room to monitor and coordinate the distribution of cash support. Collaboration with governors, social solidarity directorates, and the Egyptian Red Crescent will ensure timely and efficient access to funds for all beneficiaries. Beneficiaries can withdraw cash from any ATM nationwide or utilize their funds for electronic payments and government transactions.

Takaful and Karama: Solidarity and Dignity

Launched in 2015 with World Bank support, the Takaful and Karama program translates to “Solidarity and Dignity.” It comprises two components:

Takaful (Solidarity): This conditional cash transfer program provides income support to families with children aged 6-18, on the condition that they meet specific requirements. These include maintaining an 80% school attendance rate for children, ensuring regular health check-ups for mothers and young children, and attending nutrition awareness sessions. The program aims to improve child health, education, and nutrition outcomes, ultimately contributing to poverty reduction and human capital development.

The program prioritizes women, with 88% of enrolled households being headed by females. Additionally, a new functional disability assessment model has been implemented, shifting the focus from a purely medical approach to a rights-based model to ensure fair access to Karama benefits. Currently, 17% of Karama beneficiaries are elderly, 82% are disabled, and 1% fall into both categories.

The expansion of the Takaful and Karama program underscores the Egyptian government’s commitment to social justice and improving the lives of its citizens. By providing targeted financial assistance, the program strengthens social cohesion and fosters a more equitable society.

