Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone after the EGX30 index climbed by 3.76% to 32,598.55 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 3.04% to 3,381.35 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 3.39% at 9,610.02 points and by 3.36% at 13,088.48 points, respectively.

EGX’s trading value reached EGP 6.267 billion through the exchange of 1.935 billion shares in 128,446 transactions, while the market cap totaled EGP 2.311 trillion.

Arab and foreign traders represented 6.75% and 6.33% of the trading transactions, respectively. The Egyptian investors controlled 86.91%.

Retail investors took over 73.9% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 26.09%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were buyers with EGP 78.275 million and EGP 31.416 million, respectively. The Arab traders were sellers with EGP 109.69 million.