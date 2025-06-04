Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, has outlined the country’s economic reform progress and government efforts to empower the private sector and increase investment during a meeting with a Goldman Sachs delegation.

The delegation included Farouk Soussa, Chief Economist at Goldman Sachs International Financial Institution, and other bank officials. The meeting reviewed key developments in the Egyptian economy and state initiatives aimed at improving the business environment and creating an investment climate attractive to local and foreign investors, thereby enhancing macroeconomic stability.

Al-Mashat emphasised that strengthening macroeconomic stability has been a governmental priority since the inception of the economic reform programme, aiming to boost confidence and credibility in the Egyptian economy. “Maintaining macroeconomic stability is a priority through continuous structural reforms,” Al-Mashat stated.

The minister highlighted that current government priorities include sustaining macroeconomic stability and implementing the national programme for structural reforms. This programme is centred on three main pillars: promoting the resilience and stability of the macroeconomy, improving the business environment and investment climate, and advancing the transition to a green economy.

Within this framework, Al-Mashat noted that various national entities are implementing numerous measures and policies to enhance public finance discipline and reduce burdens on investors. She mentioned that, for the first time, the state is working to consolidate all fees borne by investors into a single framework, following directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Furthermore, the government has established a national committee focused on the World Bank’s Business Ready (B-Ready) report, which will measure and monitor regulations to improve the business environment and support the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy. Al-Mashat also referred to ongoing procedures to promote the transition to a green economy.

The minister elaborated on the national strategy for economic development, affirming the state’s determination to shift the Egyptian economic growth model towards one based on tradable and export-oriented sectors. “We are working to elevate the Egyptian economic model to achieve investment and production-driven growth,” she said.

Al-Mashat pointed to positive developments in the first half of the current fiscal year, which demonstrated positive growth with a qualitative change, led by the non-petroleum manufacturing sector, tourism, transport and storage, and information and communications technology. This occurred despite regional and global geopolitical tensions.

Reviewing relationships with international institutions and development partners, Al-Mashat highlighted their role in driving finance for development, particularly for the private sector. She noted a positive change in the volume of financing alongside economic and structural reform measures, which contributed to an increase in such financing to approximately $4.2bn by the end of last year, surpassing government financing for the first time.

The minister also outlined ongoing negotiations with the European Union to implement the second phase of the macroeconomic assistance mechanism and budget support, valued at €4bn.

Al-Mashat addressed state measures to empower the private sector and create space for local and foreign investments through the implementation of the State Ownership Policy Document. She explained that the state is focusing on three pillars in this regard.

The first is the sovereign fund, which aims to increase returns on assets and maximise their utilisation for future generations. This works alongside the government offerings unit at the Cabinet.

The second element involves “issuing the State-Owned Companies Law to maximize returns on assets and open up space for the private sector,” as Al-Mashat put it. She clarified that this law, currently under debate, concerns the management of or participation in state-owned companies and will enable the establishment of a unit to inventory and monitor these companies. This unit will undertake tasks including determining optimal methodologies for dealing with these companies to enhance private sector empowerment efforts.

The third pillar involves partnerships, such as the one with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which provides advisory services to strengthen public-private partnerships (PPP) in the airport sector. This aims to improve infrastructure, connectivity, and passenger services.

