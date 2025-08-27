Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi confirmed the continuation of the program to enhance production at the Zohr field in cooperation with investment partners, as part of the ministry’s strategy to secure local energy needs, as per a statement.

He stated that the Zohr-6 well has contributed approximately 65 million cubic feet of gas per day, with ongoing efforts to drill new wells to boost output.

Badawi stressed that the Zohr field plays a vital role in meeting a significant share of Egypt’s natural gas demand.

His remarks were made during the general assemblies of Petrobel and Petro Shorouk to approve the results of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025.

The minister praised the efforts of partners and field workers in raising production, executing projects, and maintaining safety and environmental standards.

The meetings reviewed a proposal to expand oil and gas exploration and production at greater depths based on seismic research.

Badawi instructed comprehensive studies and long-term planning to unlock additional reserves and increase production.

During the Petro Shorouk assembly, Chairman Khaled Mowafi reported that new investments of $569 million were directed into the Zohr field during the year, including the Zohr-6 well, which added 65 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Preparations are also underway for the Zohr-9 well and two additional development wells in the current fiscal year.

At Petrobel, investments exceeding $460 million were channeled into production and exploration. The company achieved crude oil production of about 56,000 barrels per day in the Nile Delta and Sinai, despite challenges from aging fields.

Three new wells were added in Sinai, producing 4,700 barrels per day, while maintenance programs improved the productivity of 96 wells by around 6,000 barrels per day.

Additional studies are ongoing to enhance output from the Abu Redis-Sidri field in the Gulf of Suez in cooperation with Eni, alongside intensified geological studies in the Gulf of Suez and Mediterranean to identify future opportunities.

