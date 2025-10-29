Arab Finance: Egypt’s cabinet has approved two draft presidential decrees allocating state-owned land in Alexandria and North Sinai for key infrastructure projects aligned with the country’s long-term development plans, as per a statement.

In Alexandria, a 3.49-feddan plot in the Ras El Tin area has been designated for the construction of a seawater desalination plant.

The project is part of the state’s strategic plan to establish seawater desalination facilities nationwide through 2050 to enhance water security and support sustainable urban growth.

In North Sinai Governorate, three plots of state-owned land—covering 603.13 feddans in Rafah, 352 feddans in Al-Hasana, and 527 feddans in Baghdad—have been allocated to the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports.

The sites will be used to establish logistics zones aimed at positioning Egypt as a global trade and logistics hub.

The new zones are part of a broader strategy to develop the Sinai Peninsula through integrated infrastructure projects linked to the strategic Arish–Taba corridor, supporting the movement of goods and strengthening Egypt’s connectivity to regional and international trade routes.

