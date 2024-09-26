Arab Finance: Egypt aims to achieve foreign direct investments exceeding $20 billion and an export volume of more than $140 billion by 2030, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced during a press conference on September 25th.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is fully committed to enhancing Egypt’s investment environment, creating opportunities for global firms to contribute to the country’s growth. "Our focus is on making Egypt a center for international business, particularly in sectors like manufacturing and production.

He also announced that by the end of the month, the Minister of Finance will finalize a package of tax incentives to further improve the investment climate. Additionally, the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan Al-Khatib, is set to introduce a new set of incentives aimed at boosting foreign investments in the country.

During his speech, Madbouly also addressed the ongoing Gaza crisis and the potential for wider regional instability.

He warned that the escalation of violence could lead to a large-scale regional war with humanitarian consequences.

Madbouly assured the public that the government has been preparing for all possible scenarios, including the worst-case outcome of the conflict expanding further.

