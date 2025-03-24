The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) recorded a net profit of EGP 133.4bn in February 2025, up from EGP 123.9bn in January, according to its latest financial statement.

Total assets grew to EGP 6.31trn, compared to EGP 6.28trn the previous month. Meanwhile, total equity increased to EGP 189.7bn from EGP 180.1bn, while total liabilities rose to EGP 6.12trn, up from EGP 6.10trn.

The statement also highlighted that CBE’s holdings in international financial institutions remained steady at EGP 27.7bn. However, its investments in subsidiary and affiliate companies increased to EGP 83.7bn from EGP 83.1bn.

Outstanding balances owed to local banks in Egyptian pounds stood at EGP 1.76trn, while foreign currency balances reached approximately EGP 2.02trn.

Additionally, the CBE’s gold reserves rose to EGP 599.6bn in February, up from EGP 572.7bn in January.