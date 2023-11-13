Arab Aluminum Company (AAC) posted a 74.9% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profits after tax for the first nine months of 2023, according to the company’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 12th.

Net profits after tax came in at EGP 4.911 million in the nine months to September 30th, compared to EGP 19.587 million over the same period of 2022.

Likewise, revenues fell 13.2% YoY to EGP 252.965 million in the January-September period of 2023 from EGP 291.494 million in the same period a year earlier.

ACC is an Egypt-based company that specializes in extruding aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications.

