Amazon Egypt’s General Manager Omar El-Sahy and CEO of General Authority For Investments (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel Wahab discussed the expansion of the company’s investments in Egypt, according to an official statement on September 14th.

The discussion included plans to increase Amazon’s delivery stations in Egypt to 23 by the end of 2022.

Egypt is very important to Amazon in the Middle East, El-Sahy said.

He noted that the company will continue its investments to transfer knowledge and expertise and provide exceptional opportunities to its customers in Egypt in terms of competitive prices and fast delivery.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).