Bahrain - Albaraka Portfolio Management Company has launched the first-of-its-kind ‘Albaraka Türk Value and Wealth Türkiye Sukuk Fund’ in Bahrain, marking a significant strategic move set to open a new chapter in Türkiye’s participation finance sector.

The fund is designed to facilitate international investors’ access to Islamic capital market instruments in Türkiye. As a subsidiary of Albaraka Türk Participation Bank, Türkiye’s pioneering participation bank, the move breaks new ground and contributes to Türkiye’s long-term vision of becoming a global hub for Islamic finance.

Developed in partnership with SICO, one of Bahrain’s leading asset managers, the fund will primarily invest in sukuk and capital market instruments issued in Türkiye. To ensure portfolio diversification, it will also include Sharia-compliant assets from other markets and instruments denominated in Turkish Lira and US Dollars.

This initiative is key to introducing Türkiye’s Islamic finance products to global investors and strongly representing the country’s economic potential on international platforms.

Muhammed Emin Özer, general manager of Albaraka Portfolio Management Company, commented on the launch: “With the Türkiye-focused sukuk fund we have established in Bahrain, we are contributing to the deepening of our country’s capital markets while offering international investors direct access to Türkiye’s Islamic financial assets.”

He added: “We believe this step will showcase Türkiye’s potential in Islamic finance on a global scale and position our country as a regional centre of attraction. We also have great confidence in SICO’s proven expertise in capital markets, which will add strong value to the fund’s performance.”

SICO Group deputy chief executive Ali Marshad highlighted the strategic importance, saying, “The launch of this Türkiye-focused sukuk fund, developed in partnership with Albaraka, marks a pivotal step in achieving our cross-borders strategic objectives.”

Mr Marshad further explained that the initiative “not only strengthens our international reach – effectively positioning Bahrain as a gateway for key international investments beyond the region – but also reinforces our long-term strategic commitment... Our objective is clear: to deliver robust financial solutions that diversify client portfolios, attract investments from beyond the Mena region, and expand our presence in high-growth markets, with a particular emphasis on Türkiye in this instance.”

The establishment of this fund in Bahrain is a symbolic milestone representing Türkiye’s Islamic finance vision on the global stage.

