Dubai – Takaful Emarat – Insurance has increased its capital of AED 185 million through a rights issue offered to existing investors, according to a press release.

The company’s total capital stood at AED 210.65 million after granting the approval of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Earlier this year, Takaful Emarat's board approved decisive measures to write off accumulated losses to boost its sustainable growth, seize new opportunities, and drive innovation within the insurance sector.

The strategic initiatives will be reflected in upcoming financial reports, highlighting the company's enhanced performance and strengthened market position.

