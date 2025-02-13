Saudi multi-sector company Waja launched on Wednesday a SAR 10 million ($2.7 million) sukuk offering via a private placement.

The company has appointed Manafea Capital as the financial advisor and sole arrangement manager for the SAR-denominated financial instruments.

The minimum subscription amount for the sukuk, which is open to qualified individual investors, is pegged at SAR 1,000.

Part of the company’s Saudi Riyal-denominated Sukuk Issuance Programme, the latest bonds are set to mature in 24 months, but may be subject to early redemption.

The offering is set to run until February 26, 2025.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com