Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank has begun offering its AT1 capital sustainable 6-year perpetual non-call mudaraba sukuk to Saudi and global investors.

The initial price thoughts (IPTs) are in the 6.750% area.

Al Rajhi Bank has mandated Al Rajhi Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC Bank, J.P. Morgan Securities, Mashreqbank (acting through its Islamic Banking Division), Morgan Stanley & Co. plc, MUFG Securities EMEA, SMBC Bank International and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

Books for the muradaba sukuk are currently over $2.7 billion, excluding joint lead manager interest.

The US dollar-denominated AT1 sustainable sukuk is the latest in a $5 billion trust certificate issuance programme by Al Rajhi Bank, with an obliger rating of Aa3 Stable (Moody’s) / A- Positive (S&P) / A- Stable (Fitch).

The sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

