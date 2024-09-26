Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank has started selling US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital sustainable sukuk.

The perpetual non-call 5.5 year sustainable Mudaraba sukuk is being issued through a special purpose vehicle Riyad T1 Sukuk Limited under the bank’s $5 billion Additional Tier 1 Capital Certificate Issuance Programme.

The size of the issuance will depend on market conditions.

Initial price thoughts are in the 6% area, according to LSEG’s capital markets intelligence provider IFR.

BofA Securities, HSBC Bank plc, Kamco Investment Company, Mizuho International plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Riyad Capital, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited, Standard Chartered Bank and Warba Bank K.S.C.P.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used to finance and/or refinance, eligible sustainable projects as set out in the bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework.

The sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

