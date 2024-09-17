PHOTO
Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) plans to issue a dollar denominated Tier I sukuk up to $1.5 billion in value under its newly established sukuk programme, which will be accessible through a private placement for qualified investors.
The exact value and terms of the issuance will be determined at a later stage subject to the market conditions, the bank said in a Tadawul disclosure.
SAIB said the sukuk will allow it to enhance its Tier 1 capital and fulfil the bank’s “financial and strategic needs.”
The offer will be subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.
(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)