Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) plans to issue a dollar denominated Tier I sukuk up to $1.5 billion in value under its newly established sukuk programme, which will be accessible through a private placement for qualified investors.

The exact value and terms of the issuance will be determined at a later stage subject to the market conditions, the bank said in a Tadawul disclosure.

SAIB said the sukuk will allow it to enhance its Tier 1 capital and fulfil the bank’s “financial and strategic needs.”

The offer will be subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.

