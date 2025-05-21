Riyadh -- The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) announced the closure of May 2025 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-Denominated Sukuk Program.

The Total Amount Allocated was set at SAR 4.081 billion (Four billion and eighty-one million Saudi Riyals).



The Sukuk issuance was divided into four tranches:



The first tranche was SAR 489 million (Four hundred eighty-nine million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2029.



The second tranche was SAR 1.004 billion (One billion and four million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2032.



The third tranche was SAR 1.288 billion (One billion two hundred eighty-eight million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2036.



The fourth tranche was SAR 1.300 billion (One billion three hundred million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2039.