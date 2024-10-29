PHOTO
Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC, an investment company indirectly owned by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, has launched a 1 billion dirham ($272 million) sukuk issuance at 4.6% yield.
Books for the regulation S AED-denominated 5-year senior unsecured sukuk were in excess of AED 2.3 billion, excluding JLM (joint lead manager) interest.
The sukuk, issued under its newly established unlimited Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, will be listed on the London Stock exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)