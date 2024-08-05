Jeddah: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has extended a $10 million trade finance line to the Uganda Development Bank Ltd.

The financing is intended to bolster industrialization efforts in Uganda and assist with job creation and poverty reduction endeavors. Additionally, it aims to advance development objectives in Uganda, support trade, and address the country's developmental needs.



The ITFC offers advisory and financial services to IsDB member states, focusing on trade, Islamic finance, and sustainable development across both the public and private sectors.