Jeddah: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) extended financing worth $84.8 million to the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) today in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The funding will support the Moroccan government's efforts to improve access to water, reflecting the IsDB's commitment to assisting its member countries.

The IsDB highlighted that Morocco continuously works to enhance access to water resources.

The collaboration between the IsDB and the Moroccan government has resulted in the construction of two water treatment plants and installing 1,600 kilometers of distribution pipelines.

This project is expected to provide 686,000 people in eight provinces with clean and reliable water by 2030.

This initiative is part of the IsDB's ongoing efforts to bolster the endeavors of its member countries.