Riyadh – Alinma Investment Company has announced the approval of the unitholders and the Capital Market Authority (CMA) for a fundamental change to Alinma Saudi Government Sukuk ETF Fund - Short Maturity, according to a bourse filing.

The fund manager, Alinma Investment, noted that the amendments will be effective as of 27 January 2025. It added that the fund is a public open-end investment fund compatible with the fund’s Sharia principles.

Alinma Saudi Government Sukuk ETF has been certified as being Sharia compliant by the Sharia Committee appointed for the investment fund.

The details of the fundamental change are as follows:

The fund’s terms and conditions were reviewed and approved by the fund’s board, which collectively and individually bears full responsibility for the accuracy of the information presented herein.

Having made all reasonable inquiries, the fund board members and the fund manager confirm the validity and completeness of the information in the terms and conditions, and further confirm that the information and data maintained in the terms and conditions are not misleading.

The CMA has approved the offering of units in the investment fund, however, it does not take any responsibility for the contents of the fund’s terms and conditions, nor does it make any representation as to its accuracy or completeness.

In addition, the CMA does not make any recommendation as to the soundness or otherwise of investing in the investment fund, and the approval of offering the Fund does not mean that the authority recommends to invest in the fund, and the authority emphasises that the decision to invest in the fund is up to the investor or his representative.

These terms and conditions and all other related documents are subject to the investment funds regulations. They further contain complete, accurate, clear, non-misleading, modified and up-to-date information about the fund.

The fund's terms and conditions and all other documentation comply with the investment funds regulations and contain are complete, clear, accurate, and not misleading information on the investment fund and shall be updated and amended.

The unitholders shall be deemed to have accepted and signed the fund's terms and conditions, upon subscribing in any listed unit of the fund.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

