Abu Dhabi: ADIB Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), allowed trading in the US market as the first UAE Sharia-compliant broker.

The newly updated trading platform, ADIBS Global, provides investors with enhanced capabilities for Sharia-compliant trading of global stocks, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, clients can access the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq directly through a single platform.

Khaled Kurdieh, General Manager at ADIB Securities, said: "The launch of ADIBS Global reaffirms our dedication to empowering clients by providing them with the essential resources for informed, Sharia-compliant investment decisions.”

“ADIBS Global equips investors with advanced tools to mitigate risks and capitalise on opportunities, ultimately driving their financial success," he added.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, ADIB recorded 30% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax and zakat at AED 3.02 billion, compared to AED 2.32 billion.

