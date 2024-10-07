BAGHDAD-- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani cautioned that the Middle East was on the verge of abyss that could drag the entire world to wars and shake the global economy.

As the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza Strip continues one year after the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Al-Sudani warned, in a statement on Sunday, against expansion of the scope of the conflict to Lebanon and other parts of the region amid inaction from the international community.

"Against the backdrop of the serious escalation of the conflict, we address a message to US President Joe Biden and EU leaders that the region is poised to slide into a vicious circle of wars that will impact negatively on the global economic development," he stressed.

The Iraqi leader, meanwhile, appreciated the recent call by French President Emmanuel Macron for halting arms supplies to the Israeli occupation regime and putting an end to the conflicts in the region.

He promised to continue working with friendly countries towards deescalating the conflict and restoring calm.

Al-Sudani warning coincides with statements by Israeli occupation leaders to launch air attacks on Iran in retaliation for the recent Iranian missile attack.

