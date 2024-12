HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 -Accordingly, Vinhomes and Nomura Real Estate will cooperate closely in the following areas: housing development (both high-rise and low-rise), commercial real estate (shopping malls and office buildings), logistics centers, and other real estate-related sectors. Following the signing of the agreement, the leading Japanese corporation will make significant investments in Vinhomes' urban areas and related real estate projects across the country in the near future.With Nomura Real Estate's extensive experience in Japan and international markets, combined with Vinhomes' strong reputation and in-depth understanding of the domestic market, this strategic collaboration is expected to deliver world-class urban projects, contributing to the improvement of living standards and infrastructure in Vietnam.Currently, Nomura Real Estate Group and Vinhomes are actively expanding their cooperation in real estate projects, including Vinhomes Royal Island (Vu Yen, Hai Phong) and Vinhomes Grand Park (Thu Duc, Ho Chi Minh City).Vinhomes, a leading real estate investor in Vietnam under Vingroup, is currently operating and managing 30 urban projects nationwide, continuously expanding its presence in rapidly developing provinces and cities with economic and tourism advantages. In each project, Vinhomes focuses on developing international-class metropolises with civilized communities to bring Vietnamese people and the international community high-class amenities and quality of life.Nomura Real Estate Group is one of the major real estate groups in Japan, operating in the fields of housing development, commercial real estate and real estate services. The Group is also expanding its operations in Asian countries, where real estate demand is growing strongly due to economic growth. Since entering the Vietnamese market in 2015, Nomura Real Estate has participated in eight housing and office projects, primarily in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.Hashtag: #Vinhomes

