MÜNSTER, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 14 June 2024 - The business combination of Vectron Systems AG (" Vectron ") with the Shift4 group (" Shift4 ") announced on 1 June 2024 was previously subject to the condition that Shift4 succeeds in acquiring a total of at least 70% of Vectron's shares (including the shares from the planned capital increase). Shift4 has declared today that it waives this condition, respectively that the condition is deemed to be fulfilled because the 70% threshold is nearly met. This means not only that the acquisition of approximately 41.4% of Vectron's share capital from the current CEO Thomas Stümmler and a company controlled by him will be completed, but also that the agreed Business Combination Agreement is finally binding and that the 10% capital increase from authorized capital will be subscribed by Shift4 and completed. The condition is also no longer relevant for the current tender offer for all Vectron shares at an offer price of EUR 10.50 per Vectron share. Following the tender offer a de-listing of the Vectron-share is envisaged with short notice. IR contact: Meister Consulting GmbH Tobias Meister Im Schling 3 59955 Winterberg Tel.: +49 (0) 2983 908121 Mob.: +49 (0) 170 2939080 E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

