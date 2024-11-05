Citibank Global Wallet is a key Citibank Debit Mastercard® feature that allows customers to exchange foreign currencies at prevailing rates or pre-set their targeted rates before withdrawing cash or paying from their foreign currency account while overseas without any handling fees from Citi. Supporting 12 currencies, Citibank Global Wallet is equipped with Hong Kong's first "Auto FX Top-up" function that tops up the Wallet when it runs low by automatically buying the outstanding amount of foreign currency at Citi's prevailing exchange rate from the customer's Hong Kong Dollar account. Citibank Global Wallet and the "Auto FX Top-up" feature can be activated through Citi Mobile® App. In addition, Citibank Debit Mastercard® now offers a daily spending limit of up to HK$300,000 (depending on the debit card tier), allowing customers to shop to their heart's content while on the go. Customers also have the flexibility to adjust the limit and card settings according to their personal preferences through Citi Mobile® App. For more information, please visit: citibank.hk/globalwallet *Surcharges may apply at some overseas ATMs.

