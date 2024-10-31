LONDON - Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves, whose first budget announcement on Wednesday was accompanied by tepid growth forecasts, said her Labour government had more plans to boost the economy and she hoped to not have to hike taxes again.

Reeves launched the biggest tax rises since 1993 with her budget, and changed the government's fiscal rules to increase borrowing for investment.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said it expected the economy to grow by 2.0% in 2025, slightly up from the 1.9% it had forecast in March. But it lowered growth forecasts further out.

"There's more plans that we're bringing forward to lift that growth rate," Reeves told Times Radio, adding she would not "come back for money" in the spring.

Referring to the scale of the budget - one of the most significant in decades - Reeves told Times Radio she did not expect to have to do "anything like that ever again".

(Reporting by Muvija M and William Schomberg; Writing by Catarina Demony; Editing by Kate Holton)