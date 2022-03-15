The UAE has improved its international standing in the latest Global Soft Power Index (GSPI) 2022, partly due to its efficiency in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has remained the highest ranked nation across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and landed 15th globally in this year's overall ranking of GSPI, a global study on perceptions of nation brands, released by Brand Finance.

Last year, the UAE occupied the 17th spot in the index globally.

The index is based on a survey of 100,000 respondents across 101 countries. It is considered the world's most comprehensive research on perceptions of soft power.

The UAE earned significant scores in various metrics, including post-pandemic economic recovery, influence in diplomatic circles and COVID-19 response.

The country was ranked 12th globally in the overall COVID-19 score and tenth in the "internationally admired leaders" pillar.

The country ranked 9th in terms of "supporting economic recovery" after COVID-19 and 8th in the "strong and stable economy" metric.

"The position of the UAE in the GSPI 2022 as the 10th globally and first regionally in its overall influence in soft power reflects our leading position and good reputation worldwide," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

